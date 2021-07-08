Giesen Group’s million dollar investment in alcohol-removal wine technology

Image: Giesen Group chief winemaker Duncan Shouler.

Leading New Zealand wine company Giesen Group is taking the non-alcohol wine category seriously, investing over a million dollars in its own specialised spinning cone technology to further refine its Giesen 0% wine range.

This investment signals continued improvements in the quality of the current 0% Sauvignon Blanc, as well as new Pinot Gris and rosé blends set for release in Australia this September.

The significant investment is in response to the growing demand for the category, with research showing that Australians have a higher intent to purchase low and no alcohol products compared to the UK, US and Canada.

Younger consumers are also more likely to purchase a non-alcoholic wine with three out of 10 consumers aged between 18 to 34 basing their purchase on health and wellbeing*.

Despite the growing market, the main barrier for consumers considering lower alcohol wines is the perception they are ‘not really wine’ – a belief held by around a third of the wine-drinking population*.

As a pioneer in the sector – having launched the world’s first alcohol-removed New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, Giesen 0%, in February 2020 – Giesen are committed to educating consumers and debunking some of the myths surrounding the burgeoning non-alcoholic wine category.

Giesen Group chief winemaker Duncan Shouler said, “To ensure we create the best 0% wines in market, we go through the entire winemaking process just as we would for a full-strength wine – from growing grapes for a year in the vineyard, to picking and processing the wine in the winery”.

“So to say that it is ‘not really wine’ is untrue in every sense.

“To make 0% we include the additional process of putting our full-strength wine through spinning cone distillation to gently remove the alcohol component.

“Making 0% alcohol is actually more expensive to produce compared to its full-strength counterpart and it is our absolute goal to produce 0% wines that actually taste like wine and not like grape juice, and with as few calories as possible.”