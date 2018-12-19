Global wines to feature in Sydney International Wine Competition’s tastings of trophy & medal winners in 2019

A record number of international entries won trophies and medals in the 39th Sydney International Wine Competition, and they will be available for tasting in the Competition’s annual tastings on Saturday 9 February 2019 in Sydney.

In total, over 1800 entries were received from 11 countries, with eight countries featuring in the medals’ list: Australia, New Zealand, Portugal, France, Argentina, Italy, Georgia, and the United States.

While Australian wines once again dominated the Chardonnay and medium/fuller bodied red wine categories and New Zealand continued to rule the Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir categories, there were also trophies and medals for wineries from a number of other countries.

France was the leading winner of medals in the sparkling wine category, while Portugal achieved their best-ever success with eight medals, and Georgian wineries – considered by many to be the birth-place of wine – won two medals.

The exhibition will feature a total of 241 wines that were awarded trophies or Top 100, Blue Gold and Gold medals.

An international panel of judges led by Warren Gibson, and including five Masters of Wine, judged the 1800 wines submitted, with the finalists judged alongside appropriate food – ensuring that consumers are able to select quality wines best suited to accompany specific meals, from BBQs to formal dinners. The dishes that accompanies the wines, along with the recipes, are featured on the new Sydney International Wine Competition website.

Chair of Judges, Warren Gibson, commented on this year’s results: “This year’s competition showed an overall increase in refinement and food-friendliness in the general entries. In the past, cooler climate styles have tended to be rewarded and awarded and whilst this appears to still be the case, there is definitely a sense that the warmer climate wines are encroaching into this area. This is seen particularly in the trophy wines but also within the general results. For example, in the medium and full-bodied red classes this year the warmer South Australian regions of McLaren Vale and Barossa performed extremely well with the food matchings.

“There is also increased focus on alternative varieties in both entries and awards. This year a record of over fifty different grape varieties were entered. Successes were achieved with other white varieties such as Roussanne, Gruner Veltliner, Fiano, and Vermentino. Similarly, relatively unheard of (in Australia) red varieties Saperavi and Castelao were award winners. Grenache showed beautifully in the light and medium bodied classes.

“Major successes this year were wines from countries as diverse as Portugal and Georgia. The Badagoni – Alaverdi Tradition 2015 (Saperavi) from Georgia was awarded The Ted Radke Perpetual Trophy for Best Table Wine made from a Lesser Recognised Grape Variety. The Casa Santos Lima winery from Portugal was particularly successful with eight awards from a range of robust red varieties.”

Full details about the 39th Sydney International Wine Competition here.