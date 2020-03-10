GAIA announced as a subsidiary of Consilium Technology

Consilium Technology has announced the launch of its subsidiary, GAIA, with Andy Clarke appointed as CEO, effective 3 February 2020.

GAIA is building the digital AI infrastructure for the global agricultural economy. In a world first, GAIA achieved a continent-scale scan of Australia to locate every vine row in every vineyard. The decision to form GAIA as a separate company to Consilium Technology will enable Clarke and the team take GAIA to new heights.

Clarke, newly appointed CEO of GAIA, noted, “Agriculture and the wine sector continues to face many challenges as we enter the next decade”.

“GAIA helps to navigate these problems by providing decision management tools for improved profitability and product quality,” he continued.

Clarke brings his agriculture and viticulture knowledge to the role, with over 20 years’ experience in the wine industry.

As the founder of The Dirt Dude and previous chief viticulturist at Yering Station, Clarke has a rich understanding of the challenges experienced by growers, farmers and winemakers.

Reflecting on his appointment, Clarke said, “GAIA as a product is rapidly growing and evolving. I am excited to work with the team to ensure that GAIA continues to deliver value to our growers and clients.”

Clarke is also a 2015 Nuffield Scholar, current director for the Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology, and past director for Vine Health Australia.

As the CEO of GAIA, Clarke is committed to sharing GAIA’s story, creating new partnerships, driving growth opportunities, accelerating product development, and forging GAIA’s path to new markets.

To learn how GAIA can help improve your vineyard, please contact Andy Clarke at andy@gaia.ag.

