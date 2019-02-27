Future Leaders 2019 applications close soon

Wine Australia is calling on the grape and wine community to share the word and ‘tap a friend’ on the shoulder for Future Leaders 2019. Applications are closing soon on 15 March 2019.

Future Leaders is the Australian grape and wine community’s professional and personal development program that develops innovative, collaborative and change-making skills.

In a first for the program, this year’s Future Leaders will be strengthened by the experience of Australian agribusiness service provider Elders, which has become a sponsor of Future Leaders.

Wine Australia senior R&D program manager Jo Hargreaves said, “Elders brings an extensive nation-wide advisory network and 180 years of knowledge to the program. We believe that both Future Leader participants and our alumni network will benefit from this collaboration”

Elders head of technical services Graham Page said, “Elders has a long history of supporting skills development for its own workforce and is mindful of the leadership challenges facing the agricultural sector.

“We are delighted to be supporting Future Leaders 2019, a respected leadership program in the grape and wine sector. We welcome the partnership with Wine Australia, which shares a like-minded vision of supporting the leadership capabilities for individuals working in the sector and improving practices by bridging gaps in interdisciplinary collaborations across the agriculture sectors”, said Page.

Wine Australia, Elders and Future Leaders supporter Australian Grape & Wine are encouraging applications from individuals in support roles across the grape and wine sector, such as agronomists, technical advisors and research extension specialists, as well as viticulturists and wine professionals.