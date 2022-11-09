ADVERTISEMENT

Fully-Restored 1945 DWF Class Railway Carriage

Extraordinarily Exquisite Rare Piece of South Australian History. 1945, fully restored full louvred van, no:4724, DWF class railway carriage. Built in Islington South Australia between December 1944 – February 1955. Of the 550 carriages built only a handful remain – primarily in museums. This carriage has been painstakingly refurbished.

Built with a solid steel frame and surrounded by superbly maintained coachwood and European large doors and window frames. This 6.96 metre (22.10ft) long carriage is nothing short of exquisite. With its high domed wooden ceiling, stunning floorboards and magnificent 1930s LED light, with added gold chloride, making it not only the most expensive and rarest colour but truly spectacular.

Its uses are endless, but certainly ideal for wineries, home entertainment/ office or to convert into a tiny home or Airbnb.

A chance of a lifetime to secure this truly magnificent and stunning piece of history.