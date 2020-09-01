Making data the lifeblood of your food and beverage manufacturing

By Glen Jacob, Food & Beverage Industry Manager – Australia and New Zealand, Rockwell Automation

The rapid expansion of Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has created a dilemma for companies in the food and beverage sector.

The IIoT is recasting the role of data from a useful asset to the lifeblood that drives production decisions. Unfortunately, for most food and beverage manufacturers a combination of legacy equipment, skills gaps in an ageing workforce and the struggle to identify and measure the right data means they are not accomplishing anything close to the progress seen in other industries.

Achieve tangible ROI through digital transformation

This article will show you that none of these obstacles is insurmountable and that you can achieve genuine ROI by digitally transforming your food and beverage manufacturing operations.

Once you have finished, you will have an in-depth understanding of how to access and capitalise on your operational, business and transactional

data to improve product quality and create more efficient production and

packaging operations.

Implement knowledge-driven operations

You will also learn how knowledge-driven operations can connect your people, processes and technology across every level for better collaboration, faster problem solving and improved innovation within your organisation and its supply chain.

As the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, Rockwell Automation are specialists in digitally transforming manufacturing operations. We have helped organisations in more than 80 countries to translate the deluge of information into useful, actionable insights, and we have put this article together to help you understand how to achieve the same thing for your business.

You will learn how data can improve production performance with infrastructure changes that work straight away. We will also demonstrate how actionable data can be used to reduce manufacturing complexity, increase flexibility and bring new products to market faster, as well as improving the maintenance schedules of your capital equipment to be more predictive.

Removing the guesswork and variability

Valuable data is everywhere in food and beverage manufacturing, but at the moment it is not being captured or used effectively to improve operations. As a result, your employees are relying on their own personal experience and judgment when making decisions, instead of basing them on

accurate information.

Making plant-wide production data accessible to every level of your workforce would solve this problem, but your legacy equipment was not designed with today’s connectivity in mind, resulting in data being produced in silos.

We will explain how you can integrate data across multiple systems and convert it more easily into formats that employees can instantly access, understand and use to make better decisions.

Creating more Efficient Production and Packaging Operations

Consumer demand for single-serving size, custom products has resulted in a recent explosion of SKUs, with the production process becoming significantly more complex as a result. The need to increase speed to market from idea to launch has also pushed food and beverage manufacturers further towards automated solutions.