Finlayson’s – Transitioning To The Next Vintage

  • June 21st, 2022

Successful succession of Australian family wine businesses to the next generation is a critical issue for the sector, as well as for the individual families involved. Done well, succession can enhance the relationships of parents with their children and take the business to a higher level. Done poorly, it can lead to family break down and business failure.

Each year, Finlaysons and their friends, Australian Grape & Wine and Wine Australia, visit ten leading viticultural regions of Australia to impart their legal and commercial wine industry knowledge to winemakers and grape growers. This year they will endeavour to give some deep insights into success factors associated with “smooth” family wine business succession.

Finlaysons’ Partners, Will Taylor and Nikki Owen, will advise attendees how to go about family wine business succession and of common mistakes that should be avoided. They have done much work in this area over the last three decades.

Wine Australia will report on the current state of the global wine industry and what the world of wine, that the next generation will inherit and operate in, might look like. Australian Grape & Wine will reflect on the industry challenges that the next generation is likely to face and how the Australian wine sector is preparing for them.

Clearly this is extremely important information for family wine businesses of all sizes, as well as grape growing families.

Attend Finlaysons’ Wine Roadshow 30 with a view to “transitioning to the next vintage” as positively and painlessly as possible.

Registrations and further information

 

Registrations for Finlaysons Wine Roadshow 30 are now OPEN. For further information on the event and ticket bookings, visit www.finlaysons.com.au/wineroadshow/ (https://www.finlaysons.com.au/wineroadshow/)

 

Any other queries at all, please contact Lettie Thwaites on 8235 7771 or [email protected]

PTO for Region dates and venues

Ticketing

  • $145 per head (plus GST)
  • Members of AGW, SAWIA, WOWA,TWIA, NSWWIA, Wine Vic, YVWIA, WCA,  WISA and Wine Australia levy payers $99 per head (plus GST)
  • $30 discount for each additional family member of a registrant

 

DATES, VENUES AND TIMES

Direct ticketing per region

Individual booking page for each region (which is linked to from the WRS30 page on our website – but this is a more direct link)

  • COONAWARRA – Monday, 1 August  – Chardonnay Lodge BOOK HERE
  • RIVERLAND – Monday 8 August – Renmark Club BOOK HERE
  • RIVERINA – Tuesday 16 August – Quest GriffithBOOK HERE
  • RUTHERGLEN – Wednesday 17 August – The TuileriesBOOK HERE
  • YARRA VALLEY – Thursday 18 August Rochford Wines BOOK HERE
  • TASMANIA – Friday 19 August – Hadley’s Orient Hotel BOOK HERE
  • HUNTER VALLEY – Monday 22 AugustEstate Tuscany BOOK HERE
  • MCLAREN VALE  – Tuesday 30 August McLaren Vale Function Centre BOOK HERE
  • BAROSSA – Wednesday 31 August The Barossa Cellar BOOK HERE
  • MARGARET RIVER – Monday 12 September Howard Park Wines BOOK HERE

Seminar times

  • 2:45 arrival for a 3pm sharp start
  • 3.00pm – 6.00pm seminar
  • 6.00pm – 7.00pm drinks and canapes

