Finalists of the 2020 Australian Women in Wine Awards announced

Image: Last year’s AWIWA Viticulturist of the Year, Sheridan Alm receiving her award from Kate Harvey

The finalists for the 2020 Australian Women in Wine Awards (AWIWA) have today been announced by the AWIWA board.

In a year like no other, founding AWIWA advisory board member and wine journalist, Jeni Port said it was extremely satisfying to see that there has been a particularly strong collection of entries this year.

“I think this is something that brings this year’s awards into their own. We asked entrants to tell us about their year, including the challenges, and they all rose to the occasion,” Port said.

“What’s more, their businesses often thrived. And they learnt so much more about themselves and their abilities.

“It’s been wonderful to read their stories.”

All categories have three finalists being announced today, except in the case of the Champion of Diversity and Equality, in which the judges have selected just two.

The finalists

Cellar Door Person of the Year – sponsored by Langton’s

Jess Greatwich – Krondorf Creek Farm (SA)

Paris Hokin – Arlewood Estate (WA)

Samantha Mitchell – First Drop Wines (SA)

Winemaker of the Year – sponsored by Tonnellerie Saint Martin

Natalie Cleghorn – Yalumba & Hill-Smith Family Vineyards (SA)

Natalie Fryer – Bellebonne Wine Company (Tas)

Cate Looney – Brown Family Wine Group (Vic)

Viticulturist of the Year – sponsored by Wine Australia

Brooke Howell – Yalumba Family Winemakers (SA)

Cath Kidman – Wynns Coonawarra (SA)

Alexandra Miller – Voyager Estate (WA)

Champion of Diversity & Equality – sponsored by Australian Grape & Wine

Curly Haslam-Coates – Vintage Tasmania (Tas)

Helen Strachan – Pernod Ricard Winemakers (SA)

Owner/Operator of the Year – sponsored by Bacchus Academy

Melissa Brown – Gemtree Wines (SA)

Laura Carter – Unico Zelo (SA)

Lisa Margan – Margan Estate (NSW)

Marketer of the Year – sponsored by denomination

Trish Barry – Mastermind Consulting (NSW)

Emily Hay – Barossa Grape & Wine Association (SA)

Kristen Zerk – Z Wine (SA)

The seventh award category, Woman of Inspiration, is a judges’ choice award determined by the AWIWA Advisory Board. No entry is required, and the winner will be announced on the awards night of Tuesday 24 November.

