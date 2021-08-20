Finalists announced for 2021 ASVO Viticulturist and Winemaker of the Year

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) Awards for Excellence has, since 2012, recognised the achievements of dedicated and professional individuals in the wine industry.

The ASVO is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2021 ASVO Viticulturist of the Year, Darren Fahey, Ben Harris & Richard Leask.

The 2021 ASVO Winemaker of the Year finalists; Alex Cassegrain, Sam Connew and John Hughes.

The finalists were selected by two committees of ASVO members chaired by 2018 ASVO Viticulturist of the Year, Colin Bell and Anna Hooper, Australian Grape and Wine Incorporated.

Colin said, “It was pleasing to see a diverse field of viticulturists nominated from across the country. The challenge of selecting the finalists was heartening, as it reflects the depth of talent in the viticultural sector of the Australian wine industry as well as the next generation to come.”

Anna said, “The quality of this year’s nominations highlights the exceptional calibre of winemaking professionals in Australia making significant contributions to the advancement of the sector through leadership and innovation. I congratulate the three outstanding individuals who we have named as finalists for their success amongst such a strong field.”

Brooke Howell, ASVO President said, “It is fantastic to see so many individuals in the Australian grape and wine community that are willing to go the extra mile to help others”.

“The finalists for Viticulturist and Winemaker of the Year in 2021 are examples of this – seeking out new, innovative ways to improve their business processes, whilst willingly sharing their knowledge and experiences with their peers to ensure the industry as a whole can grow.

“I congratulate each finalist for their achievements to date and look forward to following any future endeavours.”

The winners of the ASVO Awards for Excellence will be announced on Wednesday, November 17.

The 2021 ASVO Viticulturist of the Year Finalists

Ben Harris, Viticulture Manager, Treasury Wine Estates.

Darren Fahey, NSW Department of Primary Industries

Richard Leask, Leask Agri

The 2021 ASVO Winemaker of the Year Finalists

Sam Connew, Stargazer Wine

Alex Cassegrain, Cassegrain Wines

John Hughes, Rieslingfreak

