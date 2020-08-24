Enter Your Wines In 2020 China Wine Competition

Submissions for the China Wine Competition are now open, and you can now avail the super early bird discount until Aug 31, 2020.

Following the success of the first year of the China Wine Competition, the 2nd year is set to be even bigger and better, providing winning wines more awareness and recognition. Grow your brand penetration in China with 2020 China Wine Competition.

The judging panel at the China Wine Competition consists of top-level wine buyers who are directly involved with current commercial buying, wine consultants, and other industry experts who are also directly involved in the development of new wine brands and buying wine for commercial resale.

Judges at the 2020 China Wine Competition are drawn from leading retail chains, wholesalers, distributors and on-trade groups across a variety of channels and disciplines including multiple retailing, convenience stores, cash and carries, specialist retailers, casual and fine dining, hospitality and travel industry.

Click here to find out more about the 2020 China Wine Competition and to submit your wines.