“Enovitis Extrême” closes with record numbers

Image courtesy Enovitis Extrême

The heroic viticulture event Enovitis Extrême has come to a close, recording 84 brand exhibits and thousands of visitors, almost doubling its numbers from its previous event.

A reference event for heroic winegrowers, Enovitis Extrême exhibited operating machines and equipment intended for use in difficult orographic conditions, such as steep slopes and narrow operating spaces – production areas traditionally associated with high production costs.

The term ‘heroic’ in viticulture encompasses vineyards where the slope of the land exceeds a gradient of 30% or the altitude is more than 500 metres above sea level, and includes viticultural systems on terraces and steps, or small islands.

The exhibition area was animated by all kinds of specialised equipment for heroic viticulture, with a particular focus on tractors, transporters and tool carriers, many made by craft-scale companies specialising in this technological niche.

The event also featured a drone, a grape harvester that can operate on slopes of up to 75% and a piledriver that operates on slopes of 25%.

Many visitors hailed from neighbouring regions and foreign countries, with a considerable number from Austria, France, Germany, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland and Hungary. Synonymous with the internationality and strong interest in this event dedicated to mountainous regions and viticulture.

Enovitis Extrême is held in partnership with Cervim (Centre for Research, Studies, Safeguarding, Coordination and Promotion for Mountain Viticulture) and with the South Tyrol Wine Consortium, a protection body that today brings together over 186 members among cooperatives, companies and independent winemakers.