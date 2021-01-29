Endeavour Group to help shape global standards for online alcohol sales

Endeavour Group’s leadership in the responsible sale of alcohol has been recognised through an invitation to join a global partnership that will establish robust international guidelines for online sales of alcohol.

The partnership is an initiative by International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD), a global not-for-profit organisation dedicated to reducing harmful drinking and promoting understanding of responsible drinking.

“Our ambition is to be Australia’s most responsible retailer and to operate under world leading standards, so we are pleased to have been approached by IARD to join this partnership,” said Endeavour Group managing director Steve Donohue.

Endeavour Group joins the 12 leading global beer, wine, and spirits producers that form the IARD, and 12 prominent global and regional online retailers, e-commerce and delivery platforms, in raising industry standards for the sale of alcohol online.

This partnership marks a world-first coalition to develop and enhance safeguards to prevent the online sale and delivery of alcohol to minors and to reduce harmful drinking among adults.

Endeavour Group is the only Australian retailer to be involved in the partnership and will, according to the IARD, provide valuable expertise in shaping the global guidelines.

“In Australia, Endeavour Group have been thought leaders in putting robust policies in place for the online sale and delivery of alcohol. We are delighted they are part of this world first coalition to develop global standards to address the risk of online sale and delivery of alcohol to minors, and reduce harmful drinking among adults. Their learnings, expertise and partnership will be invaluable in helping to enhance safeguards across the globe,” an IARD spokesperson said.

Endeavour Group was one of the founding signatories of the Retail Drinks Online Retail Code of Conduct 2019, which promotes responsible practices in the online alcohol sale and delivery sector.

“All of our drivers need to stay up to date with our bespoke driver training program, and RSA checks are embedded into the app our drivers use. Drivers are trained to refuse and return delivery if there is doubt around the age of the recipient or if the recipient is intoxicated. These processes are regularly checked through mystery shopping exercises, and drivers who fail these, risk being terminated,” said Donohue.

As part of the code, unattended alcohol deliveries for same-day orders are not permitted under any circumstances and no deliveries are made outside of licenced trading hours.

IARD initiated the partnership after the COVID-19 global pandemic accelerated online sales of alcohol.

“We are united in our determination to both set and live up to the highest standards of responsible business practices for our sectors and customers,” the IARD said in an announcement.

“This partnership marks a ground-breaking coalition to develop global standards for the online sale and delivery of alcohol. IARD is proud to be uniting the world’s leading drinks producers with leading online retailers, and e-commerce platforms in raising global standards of responsibility. In coming together, we believe the partnership can facilitate greater change across our wider sectors,” said IARD president and CEO Henry Ashworth.

