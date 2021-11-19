DtC, cellar door sales and the export market: a pandemic update

Direct-to-consumer sales

Direct-to-consumer (DtC) has, over the course of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, become a market norm for many customers, and has become a primary sales avenue for many businesses to keep afloat during this period.

To meet consumer demand, many businesses have innovated their wine club offerings, technologies and have made efforts to expand and grow their DtC and export channels.

One such business, Bec Hardy Wines – a top exporter of South Australian wine overseas, has recently been named as the state’s Regional Exporter of the Year at the Premier’s export awards.

Richard Dolan, Bec Hardy Wines co-owner, says the business’ DtC market growth over the course of the pandemic has been mounting stronger and is still strengthening.

“We’re seeing record numbers of online sales, very strong wine club sign-ups and successful sales campaigns,” he said.

“We’re investing in new technology, external marketing assistance, brand research and PR.”

Dolan says one key aspect for the success and growth of the business’ DtC market channel is likely due to the brand itself and the history behind it.

“We have an authentic brand with a unique history and heritage and wines that over-deliver on price to quality ratio and we’re confident greater investment in DtC will pay dividends,” he said.

As DtC has increased as a mainstream channel for businesses to reach their customers, a unique problem has arisen, Dolan says.

“The move to support local was certainly there at the start of the pandemic, but as pandemic fatigue has set in, I think that movement has declined somewhat,” he said.

“People are certainly more inclined to buy online for contactless delivery [and one of the challenges we face is] resourcing the warehouse to keep up with orders – it’s a nice problem to have!”

Wine Australia’s recently released DtC survey report suggests Australian wine DtC sales in 2020–21 are reported to have grown by 17 per cent in value and 14% in volume, compared with the previous financial year, outperforming other sales channels.

Across all DtC channels, the average retail sales value for survey respondents in 2020–21 was up 3% to $239 per case.

Wine Australia general manager, corporate affairs and regulation Rachel Triggs said that this was a positive response given the difficult conditions for businesses in 2020–21.

“Survey respondents reported that overall wine sales grew by just 1%, so it was particularly pleasing to see a significant increase in DtC sales this year,” said Triggs.

Online and cellar door sales were reported to have had the strongest value growth of the DtC channels in 2020–21.

The survey showed cellar door sales revenue grew by 22%, while online sales grew by 23%. However, there was a drop in the average case value for online sales (down 14%), whereas the average value per case for cellar door sales increased by 16%.

“The report suggests that in regions not significantly impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, cellar doors performed well this year,” said Triggs.

“Wineries reported adapting their business models to suit COVID-19 conditions, providing more tailored experiences for visitors that improved profitability.”

Responses to Wine Australia’s survey showed the average 9-litre case value also declined – down 5% to $262 – while average value per member declined by 14% as a result of the reduced average case value combined with a slight reduction in shipments per member.

Triggs noted that, generally, a decline in average case value indicates reduced profitability – unless the cost of the product also reduces.

“The survey found that more than 60% of respondents were offering discounts of 11–20% on wine club orders, which suggests that this channel is very competitive,” she said.

Survey respondents reported database sales also increased in 2020–21, growing by 15% in value and 4% in average case value.

WithWine, a company specialising and operating in the DtC space, says the Australian wine sector has had to conduct some “soul searching” over the course of the pandemic.

Founder and CEO of WithWine Richard Owens says the pain delivered by China and the imbalance of domestic wine trade caused by the pandemic shutdowns have left many winery owners wondering how they can control their future.

“This has been a soul-searching year for the Australian Wine Industry,” said Owens.

“The Direct-to-Consumer (DtC) channel offers a more personalised, profitable and reliable way of selling wine.

“Australian consumers, generally, are also more used to buying brands online. DtC promises to become a key feature of wine distribution.”

Owens went on to say that the pandemic was a curve ball for the nation’s wine producers, and while innovation can be slow in the industry, it happened promptly to respond to the difficulties of the pandemic.

“The wine industry is inclined to be cautious and slow at innovation,” said Owens, “Many wine businesses were completely unprepared for the shocks of the last few years”.

“However, wine people are also great at dealing with crises. Numerous producers adapted very quickly to the spectre of lockdowns, restaurant closures and the loss of the China market.

“I think wineries are making a huge effort to build rapport with their direct customers, but of course some are doing it better than others.

“The concept of using technology and data to drive wine sales can be overwhelming, but ultimately the wine industry knows it needs to adapt.

“The interest in our WithWine platform has grown markedly over the last 18 months as wineries search for ways to build resilience in their business, improve margins and profitability,” continued Owens.

“The DtC market has come of age in the last 18 months, and we believe it will continue to expand significantly.”

WithWine has had to, like all wine businesses, adapt to the new normal. But considering the company operates in DtC markets, this was a growth opportunity.

“At WithWine, we have witnessed a significant upwelling of interest and growth in our services,” said Owens.

“Looking back, I am really pleased we invested in getting our DtC technology in a solid place before the pandemic.

“The functionality and interoperability are excellent and the WithWine platform is easy to use and cost effective.

“We are thrilled that our business model has attracted solid and supportive investors as well. This has enabled us to build an excellent team comprising some great tech developers and wine people.

“Our business has more than doubled in size in response to the potential of WithWine and the DtC market.”

Owens concluded that his outlook for Australia’s DtC market is promising and hopeful.

“I would like to think the Australian wine Industry will be in a better position to manage its future,” he said.

“Data and technology will be the principal drivers of change across many aspects of viticulture, winemaking and wine business.

“I am convinced that the DtC market will become increasingly valuable and powerful. It replicates and enhances the cellar door experience, gives control over margins and profitability, and promotes a direct relationship with the customer.

“I feel very optimistic that WithWine will become a key player in this space.”