Wine sales booming online: Pandemic pours sales into DtC market

“I think we’re starting to see the effects of the 2020 vintage, with the impacts of the fires,” Booker said.

“Even in the last three or four months, there have been such small quantities of wines that are just flying off the shelves. I sometimes get an email from a producer saying, ‘Hey, I’m releasing this vintage’, and two hours later it’s all gone because people have snapped it up.

“I think there’s going to be more of that kind of thing going forward for at least the next year.” However, the vintage doom and gloom seems to be fading now that the outlook for this year’s vintage is far more promising.

“I think the 2021 vintage is looking amazing,” Booker said, “All the producers that I’ve spoken to have said that yields are up and quality’s looking really, really good”.

“So that’s very, very promising. But as far as the supply chain goes, it’s probably going to be similar, just with smaller quantities from some producers. I guess this just pushes me to do a bit more research and push people to dive into producers that they might not have ever seen before.”

Brown says the subscription market is alive and thriving, with consumers showing a trend toward preferring a “set and forget” mentality to their wine purchases, letting the supplier select the best three per purchase timeframe.

“I think people love to kind of set and forget,” he said, “It becomes a lot more, because we as bartenders are used to someone coming up to the bar and saying ‘give me a wine’.

“So we’d say ‘perfect, what are you looking for?’, and we get to kind of go down the path with them and then find a wine that we think will suit their requirements perfectly.

“When you have an online bottle shop, you don’t get that opportunity to excite and delight and give service like that. So for us with the subscriptions, people say they trust us to make that call.

“They’ll set what kind of wines they’re after, and then we get the opportunity to go out and find the wines that we’re really excited about and then deliver them to the customer.”

So far, Booker says the business model works well with feedback ‘coming up Milhouse’, adding the business hasn’t seen a dip in subscriptions so far.

“The really positive thing is that we’re seeing no customer drop offs with subscriptions, whether monthly, or every two or three months,” he said.

“We haven’t seen any customer feedback saying that this kind of thing isn’t for them. So I take that as I’m doing a good job, and that people are happy with the local produce we’re choosing.”

Slice and dice

The big point of difference for the L&OD crew is their selection. Not only does the site offer a whole host of different Australian wines, but beers and spirits as well.

Brown says consumers are really getting into the diversity that subscription services can offer. He adds that direct to consumer has been the go-to space for the alcoholic beverage industry, saying the value of purchases has risen while quantity may have reduced slightly.

“There are a lot more wineries selling direct to consumer now,” he said, “And then there was a lot more consumption for retailers and bottle shops, which spiked a lot”.

“The obvious observation of this is that a lot less is being sold in venues because people weren’t really going out.

“The way people are consuming wine has definitely changed to be a lot more home consumption, directly from the winery. And I think people are starting to spend a little bit more on booze but drinking a little bit less.

“I also think people would rather spend money on a good bottle and have that one rather than having something more affordable and smashing a few of them.”