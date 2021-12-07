Digital marketplaces connecting Australian wine globally

Wine Australia’s new Australian Wine Connect.

Wine Australia is doubling down on its digital marketplace Australian Wine CONNECT through a partnership with Vinexpo and its Vinexposium Connect platform that will cultivate additional connections for Australian wineries to the global trade audience.

“Since its launch, Australian Wine CONNECT has supported exporters to diversify into new markets. The platform continues to go from strength-to-strength and we’re delighted to be expanding its reach through our partnership with Vinexposium. CONNECT isn’t going anywhere,” said Stuart Barclay, general manager, marketing, Wine Australia.

Launched to trade in October 2021, Vinexpo’s Vinexposium Connect is a digital portal dedicated to the global wine and spirits community.

Vinexposium is an organiser of wine and spirits trade events, with a portfolio of global events including Vinexpo Paris, Vinexpo Bordeaux, Vinexpo Hong Kong and Vinexpo America.

“The Vinexposium Connect trade community is ready to engage with hundreds of export ready Australian wineries, to explore thousands of wines and use our powerful networking tool to find new business opportunities,” said Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium.

Through the new partnership, from January 2022, the more than 500 wineries and 4,000 Australian wines signed up to Australian Wine CONNECT will be featured on Vinexposium Connect, providing access to a system that matches buyers with products and facilitates online networking.

It will be supported by a program of educational content and master classes about Australia’s diverse wine regions and varieties, all powered by Australian Wine CONNECT.

In addition to becoming an invaluable resource for Australian wine, Australian Wine CONNECT is a unique data hub for the Australian wine sector.

Future partnerships with trade and consumer platforms will enable the Australian Wine CONNECT community to conduct business and interact directly with trade and consumers.

Barclay said the hybrid approach, offering both in-person and virtual connectivity options, is here to stay.

“Vinexposium Connect and Australian Wine CONNECT are world-class platforms that provide the wine trade with the best buying experience, modernising interactions and business opportunities,” he said.

“The interconnectivity established through this partnership will support business continuity in a disrupted time and continue to underpin in person events upon their return.”

Australian Wine CONNECT has become a new way to do business, and its potential for bringing Australian wines to the world through partnerships like Vinexposium Connect is only just beginning, with more announcements to come in the New Year.

