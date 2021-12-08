De Bortoli plants 50,000 trees globally

As the UK celebrates National Tree Week, DeBortoli’s 17 TREES Plant-A-Tree initiative has hit a milestone of planting 50,000 trees since its launch in 2020.

To put that into perspective, this is equivalent to filling 793 tennis courts with trees.

A spokesperson said part of the De Bortoli family mission is to become a Zero Waste Wine Company with the company going well beyond mandatory requirements to adopt environmentally sustainable practices.

Following the 17 TREES commitment to plant 1 tree for every 6 bottles sold, the winery also partnered with not-for-profit organisation Trillion Trees, which resulted in 48,000 trees planted in Whiteman Park and Gabbin in Western Australia for the 2021 Trillion Trees annual tree planting.

The spokesperson said De Bortoli hoped their sustainable footprint would not only create a greener future for generations to come but extend beyond Australia.

“We are pleased to announce our global tree planting partner One Tree Planted for the 17 TREES Plant-A-Tree initiative,” they said.

“One Tree Planted works with reforestation partners across 43 countries to get trees in the ground and restore forests after fires and floods, create jobs, build communities and protect the habitat for wildlife.”

To spread awareness of this new partnership and the importance of trees, De Bortoli has released the 17 TREES Fun Facts, which aims to help people learn more about being more socially and environmentally conscious.

