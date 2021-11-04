Designs released for new tasting room in the Barossa Valley

Accolade Wines has today released the first artist impressions of a multi-million-dollar project in the Barossa Valley that will offer multi-brand wine experiences at the Cellar Door.

Set to launch late 2022, the tasting room will capitalise on local, national and international tourism as Australia opens up.

The designs, which are modeled on the contemporary Australian vernacular, work seamlessly with the native landscape.

The purpose-built space spans over 600 square metres and will be built adjacent to the existing heritage cellar, working winery and accompanying native landscaped grounds.

National Cellar Door Manager, Andrew McDowell, said the new site would feature a restaurant and functions facility, along with the cellar door and tasting room showcasing the Grant Burge, St Hallett and Rolf Binder premium wine brands in one location.

“Putting the customer experience to the forefront of our thinking has driven this project,” he said

“We have spent a lot of time getting the concept right, making sure we are enhancing the site, whilst protecting the heritage and history to create a true destination for these three celebrated wine brands.”

Accolade Wines has been working with acclaimed architectural group, studio-gram, on the designs.

“This architectural firm is renowned for their beautifully designed hospitality venues across Australia,” said McDowell.

“They understand the needs and function of a venue. They design in a way to mitigate issues, and in this instance have channeled the Australian hues and landscape, to create a bespoke space with a unique personality.

“Their designs celebrate natural features and materials that culminate in a place you want to visit, a place you want to enjoy – we are thrilled with their vision.”

Principal architect at studio-gram, Dave Bickmore said they were delighted to be working alongside Accolade Wines.

“The project places wining and dining at the center of the design,” said Bickmore.

“Spaces are carved out to create vaults for tasting, eating and cellaring.

“In each of these modes, the architecture is there to support and enlighten the human experience, and the interior becomes a canvas for a play of dappled light and shadow cast from the vast gum tree canopies above.”

McDowell went on to say that he intends to ensure the gastronomic experience will be the perfect marriage between a premium offering in a relaxed atmosphere.

“We will be inviting leading operators from around the country to partner with us in this exciting opportunity,” he said.

The design process has been through extensive consultation with local residents and other expert consultants and the project is currently being assessed by The Barossa Council for planning approval.

This project will be built on the grounds of the current St Hallett Cellar Door, 24 St Hallett Road, Tununda South Australia, 5232. Further updates about this project will be made over the coming months.

