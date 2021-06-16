d’Arenberg purchases Settlers Spirits

McLaren Vale wine producer d’Arenberg has purchased craft distillery Settlers Spirits and associated premium mixer brand Oceans Spirit.

Founded by Rowland and Shelley Short in 2018, Settlers Spirits has quickly become one of the industry’s premier, boutique gin distillers.

With thirteen different flavoured gins along with a range of Whisky, Rum, Vodka, flavoured liqueurs and customer favourites Rare Dry Gin, Pink Gin, and Yuzu Gin, Settlers Spirits has established nationwide distribution.

Commenting on the sale Rowland Short said, “I couldn’t be happier to see d’Arenberg as custodians of Settlers Spirits and to see ownership remain within the McLaren Vale wine region”.

d’Arenberg chief winemaker Chester Osborn says that, despite the purchase, there are currently no plans for significant changes to the business.

“I’m a fan of the diversity and craftsmanship of Rowland’s gins and spirits. The methodical and detailed blending methods represent a philosophical alignment to what we do here at d’Arenberg,” he said.

“Rowland has some exciting ideas around product development, and we are excited to work together to bring those ideas to fruition which can only be a great thing for fans of Settlers Spirits.”

Settlers’ McLaren Vale cellar door operations will operate independently and continue to deliver the high-level tourism experience for which they are renowned. The sale formally settled on 1 June.

