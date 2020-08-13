Daniel Payne: An ode to the Hunter

From working at Drayton’s doing ‘anything and everything’ to learn about the inner intricacies of winemaking, Daniel decided to start his own label with its name as an homage to the place wine principally comes from – the dirt.

On starting his label in the Hunter, Daniel said, “The Hunter Valley is a great place to live and work. It will always be home to us and it is great to help add something different to the region”.

He added that what started out as a side project from teaching has now become a lot more serious than what he first thought Dirt Candy might become.

“Starting Dirt Candy was initially done to keep my skills up after finishing my winemaking degree. It was a passion project and I entered it thinking that if it didn’t go well, at least we would have something to drink on the weekends,” he said.

“My wife is a graphic designer and designed our labels and website and we started by participating in local markets and on social media.

“Our first vintage sold out in three months and from there it all started to get a bit more serious.”

Definitively ‘Dirt Candy’

Making his brand stand out among the local wine scene was the main key when it came to naming the brand.

Aptly named Dirt Candy, Daniel says the brand is named as an ode, of sorts, to the ultimate origin of wine, and what it’s seen as by those who enjoy it.

“The name ‘Dirt Candy’ came about because we wanted to be different and stand out in the very traditional Hunter Valley region,” he said.

“When we break the name down, ‘dirt’ references the soil the vines grow in and grapes are the ‘candy’ being turned into our wines.”

Daniel reminisced about the first wine he made and the quickly-ensuing lessons learnt about SO₂ management in rosé.

He says that first wine he made taught him a lot about winemaking and to make sure that double and triple checking became second nature.

“The first wine I made myself is the 2017 “The Gamechanger” rosé,” he said, “I fermented Tempranillo and Shiraz juice in old oak barrels and I was super happy with the result as it made a fresh and textural rosé”.

“I learnt to double and even triple check when doing SO₂ testing as a faulty piece of equipment meant that I ended up with 200ppm of SO₂.

“This required some more learning on how to remove SO₂ effectively from wine and also to be super careful with SO₂ adds!”

Daniel said that making the Young Gun of Wine’s Top 50 winemakers list over the last couple of years has been one of the best achievements for him as a small batch producer.

He managed to score a top accolade at the 2019 competition for his uniquely-blended wine that mixes Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Merlot, Tempranillo, Touriga Nacional and a handful of Traminer skins – it’s only fitting to have that wine dubbed, “The Little Circus”.

“It was an honour to make the Top 50 over the past couple of years and to win an award in 2019 was nothing short of amazing,” he said.

“To see the quality of the other producers and meet lots of like-minded winemakers is awesome, but to win something helps as a brand to give some credibility to what we are trying to achieve and also helps to open some doors that may not have otherwise.

“The thing I love about The Little Circus or any blend I come up with is that there are no rules. It is just myself and my wife and I am free to experiment with any combination of fruit and or technique.

“There is a lot of freedom in that and as long as I don’t send us broke in the process, I am free to come up with anything. I try to think of the flavours in terms of cooking more than in a winemaking sense and what fruit will balance with another.”