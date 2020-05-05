Dan Murphy’s direct-to-boot service here to stay

Drinks orders carried straight to customers’ car boots may have started as an innovative way to implement social distancing measures due to COVID-19, but it has become so popular that Dan Murphy’s has vowed to keep the recently launched service permanently.

The first store to implement the service was the Ringwood Dan Murphy’s in Melbourne on April 8th. Since then, another 38 stores across the country have launched the service.

“Customers are telling us they love this contactless and effortless service option. They can simply place their order, drive to the store and check in on their phones then pop the boot and relax while our store team places their order in the boot,” said Alex Freudmann, managing director of Dan Murphy’s.

“The feedback from our customers has been so great that we have decided to keep this as an ongoing service option in the stores that are able to offer it.

“We are planning to roll the direct-to-boot to an additional 70 stores in the next four weeks, which means we’ll have around 110 stores offering the service soon, with a view to continue to expand over the coming months.”

To use the contactless service to boot, the customer first orders online or via the Dan Murphy’s app, and if their store is set up for contactless service to boot, the customer will be notified when they receive their confirmation SMS.

Once the customer arrives at the store, they simply check in via a link in their SMS, and the team checks ID through the car window and bring the order straight to the customer’s boot.

As part of Endeavour Drinks, Dan Murphy’s is doing all it can to help customers and team members maintain social distancing.

Protective plexiglass screens have been installed at the checkouts of over 1500 Dan Murphy’s and BWS stores across the country to help social distancing between customers and store teams.

Each store also has a reduced maximum capacity of customers who can be inside the store at one time, as well as limiting the number of customers who can be inside cool rooms.

Endeavour Drinks brands have also moved to contactless delivery and pick up for customers ordering online.

Even with this change, Endeavour’s best-in-class Responsible Service processes will remain.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and our team is of paramount importance, which is why we have been rapidly rolling out a range of new measures to help maintain public and team safety across our brands,” said Steve Donohue, managing director of Endeavour Drinks.

“It has been a challenging time for all of us, and we want to thank our customers for the understanding and the respect that they are showing our team members and delivery drivers as we work through this together.”

The Dan Murphy’s stores that currently offer the direct-to-boot service includes:

VIC: Ringwood, Cheltenham, Chirnside Park , Ascot Vale, Brighton, Doncaster East, Essendon, Rowville, Belmont, Chelsea Heights, Alphington

Ringwood, Cheltenham, Chirnside Park , Ascot Vale, Brighton, Doncaster East, Essendon, Rowville, Belmont, Chelsea Heights, Alphington NSW: Rouse Hill, Wollongong North, Caringbah, Manly Vale, Leichhardt, Wagga Wagga, Kotara, Menai, North Ryde, Wentworthville

Rouse Hill, Wollongong North, Caringbah, Manly Vale, Leichhardt, Wagga Wagga, Kotara, Menai, North Ryde, Wentworthville ACT: Phillip

Phillip QLD: Kawana, Noosaville, Mermaid Waters, Smithfield Cairns, Holland Park, Earlville Cairns, Hervey Bay

Kawana, Noosaville, Mermaid Waters, Smithfield Cairns, Holland Park, Earlville Cairns, Hervey Bay SA: Noarlunga, Welland, Brickworks, Mt Barker, Munno Para

Noarlunga, Welland, Brickworks, Mt Barker, Munno Para WA: Hyde Park, Joondalup, Morley, Bicton, Cannington

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!