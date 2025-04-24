Dan Murphy’s simplifies its wine awards to cater to consumers

Images courtesy Dan Murphy’s

Dan Murphy’s has released the results of its new ‘Best in Glass’ Wine Awards 2025. Selected by its in-house team of wine merchants, the awards crown the Best, Best Value, and Best International wines across a variety of categories, spanning reds, whites, sparklings, rosés, and alternative styles.

Dan Murphy’s said its awards take a “more streamlined” approach than traditional wine shows by keeping the award categories simple, straightforward and devoid of complex scoring and medals systems, with the goal of making the awards easier for consumers to navigate.

Each category names three winners: Best, Best Value, and Best International.

“Judges’ notes focus less on technical detail and more on helping everyday wine drinkers find the right bottle for the right occasion,” said Dan Murphy’s.

“Choosing a wine can be intimidating. There is so much choice on shelves, so without a clear starting point, it can be overwhelming,” explained Andrew Shedden, general manager of premium and luxury.

“The Best in Glass Wine Awards are about cutting through that. A team of our most wine-obsessed Merchants have tasted over 700 wines to uncover the standouts in each category. The result is a line-up of Aussie favourites and international gems that cover just about every drinking occasion you can think of, from steak night to date night.”

Winners were announced on Wednesday night at an awards ceremony in Prahran, Melbourne, just metres from Australia’s first-ever Dan Murphy’s store.

To be considered for the Best in Glass Wine Awards, wines needed to be available nationally in Dan Murphy’s stores and under the $50 mark.

Finalists were shortlisted through initial tastings of the 700+ eligible wines, which were re-tasted by more than 20 merchants across state-based panels, with scores tallied to determine the top-performing wines from Australia and beyond.

“There was fierce competition across the board, and the judges found it challenging to choose just one winner for each award. In particular, the panel was impressed by cool climate styles like Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Sparkling. They also highlighted the unbelievable value that traditional reds like Shiraz and Cabernet are providing,” said Shedden.

The winners include a cross-section of Australia’s top wine regions, with South Australia leading the charge, thanks to a strong showing from Barossa Valley, McLaren Vale, and Clare Valley. The state took home 13 wins in total, making up a 26.09% share of winners.

Victoria follows closely behind, bringing a strong cool climate showing from Yarra Valley (four winners) and King Valley (2 winners). In total Victoria took home eight awards, which made up just over 17% of the winners.

Western Australia also featured heavily on the list, thanks to four winners from Margaret River, which tied with Barossa Valley and Yarra Valley as the top-performing region. These three winning regions each accounted for four wines on the list (8.7% of entrants) each.

Tasmania dominated the sparkling category, with Janz, Devil’s Corner, and Clover Hill all crowned winners.

The top international regions to appear on the list included Côtes-du-Rhône, Champagne, and Marlborough. France led among international countries, with 9 out of 12 ‘Best International’ wins (75%).

To celebrate the awards with its customers, Dan Murphy’s stores around the country will be hosting ticketed in-store tasting events on Saturday, 17th May. The events will give customers the chance to sample a selection of the winning wines, guided by a wine merchant from the Dan Murphy’s team. Tickets can be purchased for RRP $20 (redeemable), with two sessions to choose from, hosting up to 200 people. Each ticket includes a $20 Dan’s Gift Card for on-the-day sales.

Participating stores include:

Dan Murphy’s Malvern East

Dan Murphy’s Kawana

Dan Murphy’s Marion

Dan Murphy’s Bicton

Dan Murphy’s Leichhardt

All 46 winners are listed below.

Dan Murphy’s Best in Glass Wine Awards 2025

*Prices listed below are Dan Murphy’s Non-Member Prices

Shiraz

Best: Langmeil Valley Floor Shiraz $32.99 (Barossa Valley)

Best Value: Shingleback Red Knot Shiraz $12.99 (McLaren Vale)

Best International: Cave De Tain Saint-Joseph Grand Classique $46.99 (Rhône Valley)

Pinot Noir

Best: Nanny Goat Vineyard Pinot Noir $41.29 (Central Otago)

Best Value: Little Yering Pinot Noir $21.99 (Yarra Valley)

Best International: Decoy California Pinot Noir $49.99 (Sonoma County)

Grenache

Best: Teusner Joshua Grenache Shiraz Mourvèdre $35.29 (Barossa Valley)

Best Value: The Ethereal One Grenache $17.99 (McLaren Vale)

Best International: Chapoutier Cote Du Rhône $22.99 (Côtes-du-Rhône)

Cabernet Sauvignon

Best: Xanadu Cabernet Sauvignon $40.29 (Margaret River)

Best Value: K by Krondorf Barossa Cabernet Sauvignon $13.99 (Barossa Valley)

Best International: Chateau Haut Madrac Rouge $34.99 (Bordeaux)

Red Blends

Best: Deep Woods Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot $35.99 (Margaret River)

Best Value: Chateau Tanunda Chorus Tempranillo Shiraz Grenache $20.29 (Barossa Valley)

Best International: Chateau Peymouton Saint Emilion Grand Cru $48.99 (Bordeaux)

Other Varietal Red:

Best: Pizzini Pietra Rossa Sangiovese $30.29 (King Valley)

Best Value: Bleasdale Second Innings Malbec $19.29 (Langhorne Creek)

Best International: Vina Real Reserva Rioja $39.99 (Rioja)

Chardonnay:

Best: Oakridge Valley Series Chardonnay $29.99 (Yarra Valley)

Best Value: Madfish Gold Turtle Chardonnay $16.99 (Margaret River)

Best International: Jean Marc Brocard Chablis $44.99 (Chablis)

Sauvignon Blanc:

Best: Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc $35.29 (Marlborough)

Best Value: Noble Fellows Sauvignon Blanc $14.99 (Marlborough)

Best International: Patient Cottat Sancerre Anciennes Vignes $48.99 (Sancerre)

Riesling:

Best: Rieslingfreak No. 34 $24.29 (Clare Valley)

Best Value: Kirrihill Clare Valley Riesling $17.29 (Clare Valley)

Best International: Dr Loosen Dry Riesling $23.29 (Mosel)

Pinot Gris/Pinot Grigio:

Best: Tim Adams Pinot Gris $20.29 (Clare Valley)

Best Value: Chapel Hill The Parson Pinot Grigio $16.99 (Adelaide Hills)

Best International: Versato Pinot Grigio $29.99 (Veneto)

White Blend:

Best: Pierro LTC Semillon Sauvignon Blanc $40.29 (Margaret River)

Best Value: Fifth Leg Semillon Sauvignon Blanc $13.29 (Western Australia)

Best International: Maison Les Alexandrins Côtes-du-Rhône Blanc $24.99 (Côtes-du-Rhône)

Other Varietal White:

Best: Longview Macclesfield Gruner Veltliner $26.99 (Adelaide Hills)

Best Value: Tahblik Marsanne $17.29 (Nagambie Lakes)

Best International: Primo Bianco Mesa Vermentino $26.99 (Sardinia)

Rosé:

Best: Dominique Portet Fontaine Rosé $28.29 (Yarra Valley)

Best Value: Jacob’s Creek Le Petit Rosé $16.99 (South Australia)

Best International: Miraval Provence Rosé $41.99 (Provence)

Sweet:

Best: Brown Brothers Moscato Strawberries & Cream Limited Edition $14.99 (North East Victoria)

Sparkling NV:

Best: Clover Hill Tasmania Multi Vintage Exceptionnelle $45.99 (Tasmania)

Best Value: Devil’s Corner Sparkling Cuvée NV $26.99 (Tasmania)

Best International: Charles Orban Blanc de Blancs Champagne $49.99 (Champagne)

Sparkling Vintage:

Best: Jansz Tasmania Vintage Cuvée $48.99 (Tasmania)

Prosecco:

Best: Dal Zotto Pucino Prosecco $22.29 (King Valley)

Spritz/Sweet:

Best: Zonzo Estate Zoncello Limoncello Spritz $21.99 (Yarra Valley)

