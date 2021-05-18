Cypriot grapes perform well in Australian heat and on taste

Researchers at the University of Adelaide have found several grape varieties native to Cyprus, which tolerate drought conditions better than some international varieties popular in Australia, contain chemical compounds responsible for flavours preferred by Australian consumers.

The study published in OENO One follows earlier research with Cypriot grape varieties Maratheftiko and Xynisteri in particular, which showed they are well adapted to a hot climate and continue to perform well as the climate becomes hotter.

Lead author and PhD student Alexander Copper, from the University of Adelaide’s School of Agriculture, Food and Wine, said, “With climate change placing greater strain on the resources needed to sustain viticulture, it is necessary for the global wine industry to investigate alternative grape varieties better suited to hotter climates”.

“While the ability to tolerate hotter climates is critical for any alternative varieties considered, they also need to deliver on taste,” Copper said.

In the new study, researchers looked at the role of polyfunctional thiols, which are aroma impact compounds generally known for their contribution to the ‘tropical’ aroma and flavour of Sauvignon Blanc and, more recently, in Chardonnay.

The study investigated five such thiols in Cypriot wines comprising the white variety Xynisteri, and two red varieties, Maratheftiko and Giannoudhi, comparing them to Australian Pinot Gris, Chardonnay and Shiraz wines.

Researchers found that each white wine contained compounds responsible for ‘grapefruit’, ‘tropical fruit’ and ‘passionfruit’ aromas at well above their sensory threshold, whereas compounds associated with ‘struck flint’ and ‘meaty’ characters were much lower in concentration.

A compound responsible for aromas likened to ‘roasted coffee’ was only detected in the Chardonnay and four of the Xynisteri wines.

A final thiol, with aroma attributes of ‘blackcurrant’ and ‘boxwood’ was only detected in Pinot Gris and three Xynisteri wines.