Country managers for Australian wine unveiled in Tokyo and Seoul

Minister Farrell with Rosemary MacDonald. Image courtesy Wine Australia

Australian Grape & Wine (AGW) and Wine Australia have welcomed Minister for Trade and Tourism Senator Don Farrell’s announcement of two dedicated country managers for Australian wine in Tokyo and Seoul last week.

Country manager for Japan Rosemary MacDonald and country manager for South Korea Suzie Chung were introduced at in-market ceremonies attended by key members of the wine trade.

AGW Chief Executive Tony Battaglene said he was delighted at the appointments, which are funded though the Australian Government’s Agricultural Trade and Market Access Cooperation (ATMAC) Program.

“Ms MacDonald and Ms Chung will be vitally important resources in two key markets that have been pinpointed for growth of Australian wine exports,” Mr Battaglene said.

“The Australian Government recognises the challenges facing exporters and has provided this investment to assist in the wine sector’s strategic and long-term efforts in Japan and South Korea.”

Wine Australia Chief Executive Officer Dr Martin Cole welcomed MacDonald and Chung to the new roles that will be based with Wine Australia.

“Ms MacDonald and Ms Chung will be a vital conduit between Australian wineries and the local wine trade in Japan and South Korea,” Dr Cole said.

“These new roles demonstrate the commitment of the Australian Government, Australian Grape & Wine and Wine Australia in supporting Australian wineries to diversify and intensify exports during a really challenging time.

“We welcome Ms MacDonald’s and Ms Chung’s extensive expertise in Japan and South Korea and look forward to their working closely with our wineries.”

Japan and South Korea are two key destinations for Australian wine, currently sitting at eighth and eleventh largest export markets by value respectively, and both have opportunities for growth.

Rosemary MacDonald – country manager Japan

Rosemary MacDonald is passionate about wine and food and has built her marketing career in Japan over the past 7 years.

She entered the industry as a Wine Ambassador in Tokyo for Pernod Ricard Winemakers, after graduating with a double degree in Japanese and International Business from the University of Wollongong (including an exchange at Sophia University, Tokyo), and gaining work experience in Japan’s hospitality and tourism industries.

Since then, she has held a variety of positions within Pernod Ricard, most recently as Brand Manager for KI NO BI Kyoto Dry Gin and other white spirits. She holds WSET level 3.

Suzie Chung – country manager South Korea

Suzie Chung is a distinguished wine journalist, educator, judge, influencer and author. She has been a journalist at Wine 21 Media since 2011 and is their International Media Cooperation Manager.

Chung also produces a wine blog and is co-author of the book <Wine is>. She is a WSET Program wine educator and technical editor of the WSET textbook.

Chung holds WSET level 3 and was awarded Dame Chevalier de Ordre des Coteaux de Champagne in 2017. Chung successfully promoted New Zealand, Washington State and Oregon wines to Korean consumers in 2021 and 2022.

