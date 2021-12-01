Australian Chardonnay and Cabernet Challenge Trophy winners will be unveiled on Monday 6th December.

Following the success of last year’s collaboration between the Margaret River Wine Association (MRWA), Coonawarra Vignerons (CV) and Wine Yarra Valley (WYV) in the management of the Cabernet Challenge, the MRWA – WYV partnership has strengthen further.

This year, the James Halliday Australian Chardonnay and Cabernet Challenges were ‘blended’ and judged simultaneously from the 22nd to 24th November in the Yarra Valley for the first time.

James Halliday supported the decision to bring the Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon Challenges together.

“It provides a win-win scenario for all the stakeholders. The results will provide a unique snapshot of the state of play of these two great varieties,” he said.

The awards will be announced via a livestream on Monday 6th December at 5pm AWST / 7.30pm ACST / 8pm AEST, hosted by wine writer, Nick Ryan.

The Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon Regional Winners, from regions with scores of 95 points or more, will be announced prior to the highest pointed Chardonnay and the highest pointed Cabernet Sauvignon being awarded with the 2021 James Halliday Australian Challenge Trophy.

Announcement Details:

Date: Monday 6th December

Time: 5pm AWST / 7.30pm ACST / 8pm AEST

Event registration: https://www.facebook.com/events/1115479842594833

