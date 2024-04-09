Cool climate wine show hopes to highlight grapes growing in popularity

Drawing entries from across the nation’s chilly viticultural zones, the National Cool Climate Wine Show (NCCWS) caters to both boutique and large-scale wineries. Continuously evolving to reflect shifting wine trends, the NCCWS is now commemorating its 25th year as a gathering point for Australia’s cool climate wine producers. Held in Bathurst, NSW the NCCWS has hundreds of entries and represents one of the largest inland wine shows in the country.

“We judge for the wine, not for the self,” said chief judge Russell Cody, winemaker at McWilliams and Calabria Family Wines. “We try to get the best wine up as a team, not just one individual opinion.”

Looking forward, the popularity of Tempranillo and Gruner Veltliner has grown, and there’s a hope to see dedicated classes for these varieties at the 2024 show. These wines are known for being great cool climate options and deserve recognition within the Australian wine industry.

Dates 2024

Entries open: 20th May 2024

Entries Close: 9th August 2024

Wine Delivery Closing Date: 16th August 2024

Judging Dates: 19th to 23rd August, 2024

Awards Announcement 26th August 2024

Visit the National Cool Climate Wine Show website here for more information.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!