Cooking with wine competition: avoiding iso-gloom

When Government legislation forced the closure of cellar doors throughout Australia, SA’s Gomersal Wines looked for a creative way of raising Brand awareness and hopefully inspiring some on-line sales.

With many people house-bound, the Barossa Valley brand is encouraging people to visit their social media profile, rather than cellar door, through a cooking competition.

Open to all Australian residents over 18 years, ‘One for me, one for you – Cooking with Gomersal’ encourages people to get busy in the kitchen and share their favourite recipes, that are not only enjoyed with wine, but contain wine as an ingredient.

Inspiration for the competition was drawn from Julia Child who famously stated “I enjoy cooking with wine. Sometimes I even put it in the food I’m cooking”.

The most creative and mouth-watering recipes will be featured in the first ever Gomersal Wines’ eCookbook and be in the running to win one of eleven prizes that will inspire new culinary creations.

Gomersal’s cellar door and functions manager, Gabriela White said, “We have been thrilled by the response, with over 500 profile visits in the last week and 60 delicious entries from around Australia- ranging from Spaghetti Alle Vongole to Moscato Cupcakes”.

