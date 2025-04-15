“Common sense” changes proposed for NZ’s alcohol laws

The New Zealand Alcohol Beverages Council (NZABC) has voiced its support of a Bill which would allow New Zealand’s restaurants, bars and supermarkets to sell or serve alcohol on select public holidays including Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

The Hon Kieran McAnulty’s Sale & Supply of Alcohol (Sales on Anzac Day morning, Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Christmas Day) Amendment Bill has passed its first reading, and the committee is accepting submissions until 22 May 2025.

“Allowing restaurants, bars and supermarkets to sell or serve alcohol like any other day during ANZAC Day morning, Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Christmas Day is a win for common sense,” said NZABC executive director Virginia Nicholls.

NZABC said it would also support the Bill going a step further by allowing all other retailers who presently sell beer, wine and spirits to open on these days.

On Good Friday and Easter Sunday, customers in a restaurant or pub must have a meal alongside their preferred drink. Customers are not allowed to buy any beer, wine or spirits from any retailer on these days.

Presently, responsible servers of alcohol must apply for a special licence in order to serve veterans any beer, wine or spirits.

NZABC also expressed support for MP Mike Butterick’s Members Bill Sale & Supply of Alcohol (Restrictions on Issue of Off-Licences and Low and No Alcohol Products) Amendment Bill.

This Bill allows restaurants to hold an on-licence and off-licence under the same roof. This would allow a restaurant that is also a speciality food store to sell beer, wine and spirits through an off-licence, at the same time removing regulatory “roadblocks”.

The Bill also allows restaurants to serve low-alcohol products and/or the sale of no alcohol beer, wine and spirits.

In the SSAA s 52 presently specifies low-alcohol drinks are to be available for on-licences. There is no mention of no-alcohol, which the NZABC said “goes against the SSAA and reducing alcohol-related harm”.

“This supports the flexibility to provide low-alcohol and/or no alcohol[1] products to meet changing customer demand”, said Nicholls.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!