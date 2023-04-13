ADVERTISEMENT

CO23 is a first for Australian wine industry

Image ASVO

The Australian wine industry is taking another step forward in the global fight against climate change with the CO23 conference on 15-16 June 2023.

Presented by the ASVO with funding and support from Wine Australia, the CO23 conference will be the first of its kind for the Australian wine industry, bringing together experts to explain the science and early adopters to offer real-world strategies to reduce greenhouse emissions in the wine industry.

“CO23 is the most important conference that wine industry stakeholders will attend in 2023, due to the importance of the topic, its relevance to our future, and the practical solutions it will offer,” said Brooke Howell, vice president of ASVO.

“Previous conferences have included topics on climate change awareness or adaptation to climate change. CO23 is specifically about what we can do to reduce emissions in the wine industry to mitigate climate change.”

The CO23 conference aims to identify and unlock practical solutions and technologies that will assist wine industry stakeholders to achieve the emission reduction targets set out in the sector’s Emissions Reduction Roadmap.

Wine Australia will soon release the Emissions Reduction Roadmap that will guide the industry towards a carbon-neutral future.

CO23 offers the next level of detail from the Roadmap: the practical things that can be done by vineyard owners, wine producers, packaging, and transport operators to reduce emissions along the value chain.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from experts on how to measure their emissions and take action to reduce them in their own businesses. Workshops and panel discussions will provide innovative and real-world solutions for climate mitigation.

The conference will cover a wide range of topics, including:

Emissions 101: how to measure and how to get started

Sector emissions reduction targets and how to achieve them

Emissions-efficient production systems and practices that can reduce emissions

Demonstrating your credentials and demystifying certification

Tackling emissions throughout the value chain.

The conference will be held in Adelaide, as well as being live streamed to regional hub venues in over 16 wine regions around Australia. Attendees at regional hubs will have the opportunity to discuss the content with each other in break-out sessions, and how it relates to them in their shared regional context.

Brooke Howell says that attendees at CO23’s regional hubs will have the “opportunity to learn from your neighbour as much as learning from the experts.”

Registration is now open. To learn more and register, visit https://www.asvo.com.au/co23-climate-mitigation-conference

