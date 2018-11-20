Co-chairs for Pinot Noir NZ 2021 announced

Pinot Noir NZ 2021 will be cochaired by Helen Masters, head winemaker at Ata Rangi, and Penelope Naish, co-owner of Black Estate.

The two will take over the role from former Pinot Noir NZ Chair Ben Glover.

“It is the first time the role has been shared, and we are delighted to have two successful and wellrespected individuals in the role,” said Global Marketing Director Chris Yorke. “Pinot Noir NZ is a highly anticipated event, and we know Helen and Penelope will do a fantastic job showcasing our Pinot Noir to the world in 2021”.

“We want to share the relevance, depth and personalities of New Zealand Pinot Noir with the world, and are thrilled at the prospect of working together to make this happen,” said Naish. The two saw this as a great opportunity to collaborate over one of New Zealand wines’ most famous varieties. Together they will make a formidable team, playing to their strengths to deliver something truly special.

A selection process for the remaining committee members is currently underway, with an announcement due in early December.

Pinot Noir NZ is held every four years, and was last hosted on the Wellington waterfront in January 2017. The celebration takes place over three days and brings together the wines, people and places that benchmark New Zealand Pinot Noir. The date and location for this event will be announced in February 2019.