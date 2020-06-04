Chris Ringland releases new wine from his Barossa Ranges vineyard

Initially labelled as Three Rivers Shiraz, the Chris Ringland “Barossa Ranges” Shiraz has been awarded numerous 100 point scores over the years by The Wine Advocate and is one of 22 wines ranked as ‘Exceptional’ in the Langton’s Classification of Australian Wine. “While tasting through the barrels of the 2013 vintage,” said Ringland, “I found one barrique in particular to be absolutely outstanding and unique”. “This barrel came from the extreme south-eastern corner of my vineyard and has the shallowest soil resulting in the lowest per-vine yield. I decided to bottle this barrel separately, entirely into magnum only. “Over the years since my first release, I have developed an increased awareness of the subtle differences that exist within my vineyard. “This deeper understanding of the site has been especially useful in recent vintages where I have been able to direct individual plots and barrels into the Chris Ringland and Randall’s Hill bottlings.”