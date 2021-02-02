China hit another blow to McWilliam’s Wines, AFR reports

The hit to profit margins from China’s heavy tariffs on Australian wines is likely to cut the eventual returns to creditors of 143-year-old McWilliam’s Wines, as administrators KPMG scour through “multiple” new buyout offers for one of the country’s oldest wine groups, the Australian Financial Review reports.

AFR reports KPMG held a virtual creditors meeting on Tuesday as the lengthy process to find a new owner for McWilliam’s Wines headed into a second year. This followed the collapse of a previous $40 million-plus buyout proposal from a private equity group late in 2020.

According to AFR, KPMG said in the lead-up to the meeting the market dynamics and prices for bottled wine and bulk wine in Australia would come under more pressure because of the China wine tariffs.

