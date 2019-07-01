Change of the guard at Bleasdale Winery

The new financial year is bringing changes to Langhorne Creek’s Bleasdale Vineyards, Australia’s 2nd oldest family owned winery.

Martin Strachan (pictured right) has assumed responsibility for developing export opportunities for the winery, while previous national sales manager, Leigh Warren (pictured left) will be taking over as the newly appointed general manager.

Since February 2015 Martin Strachan has been at the helm and along with head winemaker Paul Hotker (2018 Halliday Winemaker of the Year) and recently Bleasdale has experienced success on the Australian wine show circuit, including three capital city best reds of show on the 2018 calendar year (Sydney, Perth, and Adelaide) coupled with the best red blend of show with their Bleasdale Wellington Road GSM in the national the same year.

Warren commented, “Martin has set the business up and offered great mentorship to me over the last couple of years and I am very excited about the future of the winery and also Langhorne Creek as a region”

“It’s an honour to work for Bleasdale. There was a man whom against all the odds made this winery happen and his story needs to be told. Frank Potts was a true pioneer in every sense and it is our responsibility as the current custodians of the Bleasdale brand to carry on the legacy of Frank Potts.”

Langhorne Creek’s founding winery Bleasdale Vineyards was established in 1850 by Frank Potts.