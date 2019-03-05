Central Otago wine company, Te Kano breathes new life into Bannockburn with progressive architectural statement

Construction is underway of Te Kano Estate’s new tasting room, making a major architectural statement in Felton Road and signifying the company’s ongoing investment in Central Otago.

Located in the company’s ‘Eliza’ vineyard on Felton Road, the building is cantilevered over the Kauwerau river, giving visitors an uninterrupted vista of the surrounding land and mountain ranges. The multi-million-dollar complex will house a tasting room, entertaining spaces and offices.

Te Kano Estate owner Rhonda Lloyd engaged Dunedin architectural firm Mason and Wales to design the building, ensuring it sits comfortably in the landscape and complements the surrounding vineyards.

“The tasting room is a place where we can share the Te Kano story. It will be the heartbeat of our business. In the longer-term, we are planning accommodation and restaurant development to further enhance the visitor experience. We hope it will be a special place where we not only welcome visitors to experience Te Kano, but to also celebrate the history of Central Otago,” says Lloyd.

The Lloyd family’s love of art and architecture will be evident throughout the build. It’s cutting-edge interior design will feature fittings and fixtures sourced from both New Zealand and global designers.

“We are committed to developing Central Otago’s story and we can do that not only through this beautiful and dynamic space, but through the other initiatives we have underway including a Kowhai regeneration project that will see the iconic native plant bloom throughout the region.”

Te Kano winemaker Dave Sutton says the new tasting room will give people a glimpse of what’s to come for the wine company.

“We have invested heavily in more than 42 hectares of vineyards throughout the region, including 32 hectares planted in Northburn and five hectares planted on Felton Road, producing primarily Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Blanc de Noir (white Pinot Noir). Through the vineyards and the building of this tasting room we are committing to breathing new life into Northburn and Bannockburn. There’s more to come – watch this space.”

Construction at the Felton Road site is expected to finish in mid-June, with the building open to visitors from September 2019.