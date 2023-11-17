ADVERTISEMENT

Cassegrain Wines bought by Avenir Vigneron

Senior winemaker at Cassegrain Wines, Alex Cassegrain.

Avenir Vigneron, a group of wine experts and investors, has successfully acquired Cassegrain Wines.

Under the management of Avenir Vigneron, Cassegrain Wines is set to reach new heights, both in the Australian wine industry and on the global export stage. The acquisition comes with a fresh infusion of capital, financial expertise, and a marketing-driven approach.

This investment intends to reinvigorate the Cassegrain brand with a focus on customer and community experiences, sustainability, and fine wine expertise. Avenir Vigneron is dedicated to ensuring Cassegrain Wines continues its tradition while embracing modern wine-making techniques.

Avenir Vigneron includes Alex Cassegrain and Philippe Cassegrain, who will be joined by Shiana Tyler, managing director of Binmint, and Selva Saverimuttu, chairman of Horizons Golf Resort, along with Link and Bob Bale, directors of Bale Defence.

Philippe Cassegrain will continue to lead the winery’s strategic direction and core operations, while Alex Cassegrain will continue as the winemaker. Their commitment to the family’s French wine-making traditions, combined with research into innovative Australian wine technologies, will remain central to Cassegrain Wine’s future.

“Cassegrain is well positioned to become one of Australia’s premier wine producers,” said Philippe Cassegrain. “We are enthusiastic about this next chapter for Cassegrain Wines, where our focus will be on enhancing our customers’ and Club members’ experiences, all while preserving our family’s winemaking legacy.”

Shiana Tyler, managing director of Binmint, added that the group was thrilled to invest in Cassegrain.

“This acquisition aligns beautifully with Binmint’s investments in the leisure sector. Our primary goal is to elevate the Cassegrain brand to greater heights by offering new and exciting wine and dining experiences for members, customers, and the local community.”

Alex Cassegrain, senior winemaker, and recipient of the 2021 AVSO Winemaker of the Year award, shared,

“Over the years, we’ve painstakingly nurtured our wines to create a unique flavour profile through a blend of French and Australian winemaking techniques.”

As one of the largest winemaking operations in the Port Macquarie and Mid-North Coast region, Cassegrain Wines supplies numerous hospitality venues. The Cassegrain team is committed to collaborating closely with local tourism boards to boost visitation to the area and reinvigorate the space for locals and visitors alike.

With future plans including the opening of a new restaurant, Cassegrain Wines is optimistic for the path ahead.

