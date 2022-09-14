ADVERTISEMENT

Clare Valley vigneron awarded Nuffield scholarship

Image courtesy Currie Communications

A Clare Valley grapegrower has been awarded a 2023 Nuffield Scholarship to explore emerging alternative varieties in the eastern Mediterranean.

Emerging leaders from Australian agriculture have been awarded scholarships to study topics as diverse as productivity, farmer mental health and rural education. For the first time, Nuffield Australia has awarded scholarships to more women than men.

The scholars will travel in Australia and overseas to study innovative ideas, techniques and systems that will benefit their businesses and the broader agricultural industry.

Thanks to the generous investors, each 2023 scholar receives a $30,000 bursary to invest in travel and research.

They will visit, learn from, and collaborate with some of the world’s leading agricultural businesses and research institutions.

Representing the wine industry amongst the scholars is Clare Valley winegrower and maker, Dr Alexander Copper, who will travel to the eastern Mediterranean and beyond to study drought tolerant wine varieties that could be introduced to Australia.

Nuffield Australia CEO and 2013 Scholar, Jodie Redcliffe, said the scholarships enable producers to learn about farming systems and innovations that can be game-changers for Australian agriculture.

“Nuffield Australia opens the world up for people in agriculture who are brave enough to be out of their comfort zone,” she said.

“A global perspective enables them to learn, be competitive and grow.”

Redcliffe said the scholars will tackle a range of issues that are impacting Australian agriculture. Some of those topics are sector-specific and others affect the whole industry.

“For example, Aimee Snowden already uses LEGO® to engage people’s interest in agriculture and spark an interest in our diverse industry, through her business Little BRICK Pastoral. She plans to study agriculture education models that drive immersive experiences and engage curious minds,” she said.

“From Western Australia, Rebecca Kelly is looking to find or develop resources to help farmers in negotiations with energy companies, for example if they want to explore or extract resources from their land.

“All our scholars are tackling topics that are important to the sustainability of the industry they love – whether that’s by optimising productivity, meeting market requirements, enhancing biosecurity, reducing chemical inputs, adapting to climate change or improving animal welfare.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!