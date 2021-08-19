Casella supports scholarship for CSU PhD student

Image: John Casella

A leading Australian wine company and a leader in viticulture and wine science education are joining forces to drive new research for the sector.

Family-owned wine company Casella Family Brands will support a scholarship for a Charles Sturt University PhD student at the National Wine and Grape Industry Centre (NWGIC).

The $30,000 scholarship, over three years of PhD research, is provided through a donation to the Charles Sturt University Foundation and also includes the opportunity for industry placement and office space at Casella’s headquarters.

Casella managing director John Casella says he is looking forward to supporting the successful applicant on their higher education journey.

“As a graduate of Charles Sturt University myself, I understand the many pressures students can feel during their studies,” he said.

“This prestigious scholarship has been designed to help alleviate some of the financial concerns students may face so they can focus on achieving exceptional results.

“I’m proud to support the development of the next generation of talent in the Australian wine industry and believe studying is an ideal means to ensuring the industry remains resilient and future focused.”

NWGIC director Professor Leigh Schmidtke said the scholarship is an investment in Charles Sturt research that will expand our knowledge in viticulture and oenology to support a thriving wine sector.

“The generosity of Casella Family Brands in supporting a PhD candidate will help to build the capacity for research in the wine sector into the future.

“Charles Sturt University research is focused on developing solutions for real-world problems and this is another example of how we work closely with industry to achieve innovation.”

Chief executive officer of the Foundation Trust Sarah Ansell said this scholarship is an example of the University’s commitment to building a better world through education and research.

“Through the wonderful support of donors like Casella Family Brands, the Charles Sturt University Foundation Trust is able to help thousands of students realise their full potential and make a measurable difference to the communities and industries in which they live and work,” Ansell said.

“This scholarship will ease the financial burden of PhD study but it also comes with industry placement to build the connections in the wine sector.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!