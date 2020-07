Canned wine brand Babe goes on sale in the UK

Babe, the popular canned wine brand founded by Instagram influencer Josh Ostrovsky, who goes by the alias ‘The Fat Jew’, has gone on sale in the UK. The company, bought by Belgian brewer AB InBev in 2019 in its biggest wine investment to date, has made its debut in the UK at Sainsbury’s with a canned sparkling rosé.