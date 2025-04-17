Sustainability “central” to premium brand positioning of NZ wine

Image courtesy New Zealand Winegrowers Inc, Domaine Thompson

New Zealand Winegrowers has released its Sustainability Report for 2025, which ‘takes the pulse’ of the industry’s progress with sustainability. The report provides a snapshot of the sector, highlighting empirical data collected from its members that are certified by Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand (SWNZ)—encapsulating 98% of vineyard area, and around 90% of all wine produced.

The report identifies climate change as the biggest long-term challenge facing the industry.

Dr Edwin Massey, general manager sustainability said the data shows NZ producers are taking this challenge seriously.

“We can see from the data, that more of our members are implementing specific initiatives to minimise their carbon footprint,” said Dr Massey.

“Once you start measuring your emissions, you can then make informed business decisions around future changes and investment,” said Dr Massey.

SWNZ members submit data on their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. An individualised report is provided to each member, giving comparative data over time. In addition, there are also regional and national reports providing a macro benchmark for progress.

With New Zealand aiming to be world leaders in water use and the protection of water quality, Dr Massey says the report shows that producers are fast approaching this goal: “100% of wineries and 92% vineyards are optimising their water use through conservation and reduction”.

To further support progress towards its water goal, NZW has upskilled its members in the past year.

“New industry guidelines offer members practical ways to mitigate the already low impact of viticulture on freshwater,” said the report. “This month we will complete the pilot for a digital tool that in the future can integrate with the SWNZ programme when Freshwater Farm Plan regulations come into place. This will minimise duplication, save time and costs for grape growers.”

With 90% of New Zealand wine currently exported, advancing sustainability through research is paramount to the future success of the industry. Bragato Research Institute (BRI), is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Zealand Winegrowers designed to bridge the gap between science and industry, focusing on research that fills knowledge gaps specific to the country’s current and future grapegrowing and winemaking needs.

NZW said that commitment to sustainability remains a key differentiator for New Zealand wine and is central to its premium brand proposition. This report highlights the ongoing efforts by grape growers and winemakers in putting sustainability first.

To read the 2025 Sustainability Report, visit: nzwine.com.