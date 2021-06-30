Calneggia Family Vineyards and Naked Wines doing a “Bloody Good” thing

Calneggia Family Vineyards has partnered with Naked Wines to produce the ‘Bloody Good Red’, a 2018 Western Australian Shiraz that was destined for China but now will be sold by Naked Wines in Australia.

Part proceeds of the wine’s sales will go to the Calneggia Family’s favourite charity, The Snowdome Foundation.

Snowdome is a wonderful organisation that raises funds for blood cancer research.

The Calneggia family has proudly supported Snowdome since its beginnings after owner Mike Calneggia’s father Jim succumbed to Multiple Myeloma, a very aggressive blood cancer.

They have since made it their own mission to improve the lives of all blood cancer sufferers in his memory.

Like most Western Australian Shiraz, it is more elegant than bold and is a very easy drinking style.

It still has the lovely spice and peppery characters but won’t assault your palate.

It also has lovely ripe blackberry flavours and soft tannins.

Calneggia Family Vineyards has even managed to get advertising legend Grant Rutherford, also a founder of Snowdome, to design the wine’s label.

Through its “Stop the Squeeze” campaign, Naked Wines has committed $5 million towards purchasing and marketing Australian wines that were destined for China and are now seeking a new home.

So Naked Wines is making this wine available at a great price and you can be assured to be supporting Australian winemakers and the fantastic research work of the Snowdome Foundation.

So, if there was ever a reason to drink this is it!

Snapping up this ‘Bloody Good Red’ and you’ll not only supporting a bloody great cause but you’ll also getting to drink a lovely 2018 Western Australian Shiraz.

