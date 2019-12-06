Calling Australian Sangiovese producers

One of Australia’s original ‘alternative’ varieties, Sangiovese, will be put under the spotlight for the next regular tasting by the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

It’s been a decade since the WVJ last tasted Sangiovese, when wines by Pizzini wines, in the King Valley, and Brokenwood, in the Hunter Valley were deemed by the tasting panel as being the best in the line-up. At the time, the panellists agreed Sangiovese’s story in Australia had only just begun.

“It’s only from now on that we will see Australian-made Sangiovese start to sing,” said panelist Heather Ceravolo, of Adelaide Plains Sangiovese producer Ceravolo, at the time.

The forthcoming tasting will explore this next chapter in Sangiovese’s evolution in Australia.

Producers have two weeks (until 20 December) to register their wines in the tasting by emailing editor Sonya Logan (s.logan@winetitles.com.au).

The results of the tasting will be published in the Autumn 2020 issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

Meanwhile, the results of the WVJ’s recent tasting of Australian Prosecco will be published in its soon-to-be-released Summer 2020 issue.

