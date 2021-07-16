Calling all winegrowers – the 2021 Vineyard of the Year Awards

Image: Matt Swinney (L) and Lee Haselgrove.

Following last year’s inaugural awards, the 2021 Vineyard of the Year Awards is now open for registrations.

The Awards are designed to place vineyards and growers across the nation at the heart of the Australian wine story, and the heart of the Australian wine community.

In the inaugural edition, we didn’t just applaud the trophy winners. As a celebration of Australian viticulture, we profiled the special sites and remarkable custodianship of 50 winegrowers.

“That list of 50 profiles makes for absolutely inspirational reading,” said wine writer and awards judge Max Allen.

“It shows you how much great work is being done in vineyards across the country.”

Viticulturist Lee Haselgrove joins the judging panel in 2021. Having taken out the top title in 2020 with Swinney Vineyard, he understands the challenges of the growers as well as anyone.

“I entered with Swinney Vineyard last year because we were drawn to the idea behind the awards, where specific places and the people that nurture them would be thoroughly examined and seriously recognised,” said Haselgrove.

“As the Australian wine sector matures, it is absolutely the ideal time to progress the conversation from the winemaking personalities to the vineyards and the viticulturists that create the unique regional identity of Australia’s fine wine – wines that cannot be made anywhere else.”

In 2021, the judging panel consists of Dr Catherine Kidman, Dianne Davidson AM, Lee Haselgrove, Mark Walpole, Dr Mary Retallack and Max Allen.

The awards are about sustainability, innovation and the pursuit of vine health and wine quality. We want to hear what viticulture approaches are being incorporated to make unique sites, and shine a light on the work of our best growers.

In addition to the base entry, there are four trophies that are ultimately presented: Innovative Vineyard of the Year – The Groundbreaker, highlighting novel approaches to farming grapes; New Vineyard of the Year, recognising a young vineyard (less than ten years old); Old Vineyard of the Year, given to an established site (more than 35 years old); and Vineyard of the Year, for the most outstanding entry.

“I would strongly encourage all wine growers around Australia to get involved in the 2021 Awards,” said Haselgrove.

“It’s a great opportunity to look closely at your vineyard operations, get energized by the process, and maybe be reminded of the extraordinary diversity, abilities and energy of our people and places in Australian viticulture.

“It’s a very thorough process, and last year it really encouraged us to look closely at our operations.”

The Vineyard of the Year Awards are brought together with thanks to partners FMR Group, Netafim, Nutrien, Roundwood Solutions, Stoller and Syngenta.

Entries for the 2021 Vineyard of the Year Awards are open now until August 31. Read the full criteria and submit an application here.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!