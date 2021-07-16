Calling all aspirational wine writers

With the South Australian wine industry displaying remarkable resilience and diversity, the time to be a wine writer may have never been better.

Against that backdrop of interesting stories waiting to be told, the call has gone out for applicants for the 2021 Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) wine media cadetship, aimed at aspiring and ambitious communicators specialising in the wine sector.

Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, David Basham said the cadetship, now in its fifth year, offers a six-month opportunity for the cadet to participate in a range of practical experiences including the one-day intensive Advanced Wine Assessment program, domestic wine events, media placement and mentorship within the wine industry.

“The Wine Media Cadet program provides a remarkable opportunity for a wine industry professional to take the next step in their desired communication career and tell some of South Australia’s interesting stories,” Minister Basham said.

“The cadetship is run by Wine Communicators of Australia and it offers a unique opportunity to the successful applicant to reflect important stories in South Australia’s $2.3 billion wine industry

“South Australia is indisputably Australia’s wine state and we’ve named 2021 the Year of South Australian Wine. This is a reflection of the importance of the wine industry to all South Australians, and an important measure of support as the industry manages changing business conditions due to COVID-19 and the China trade impacts.

“This cadetship not only helps promote our wines to domestic and international markets but to also tell the important stories of the regional communities that support the industry.

“This cadetship program is another good example of the benefits that being part of the Great Wine Capitals Global Network provides to the next generation of wine leaders.”

Wine Communicators Australia Executive Officer, Andrew Stark, said this is a very important program, which aligns with the organisation’s desire to support excellence in wine communications.

“Like everything during the pandemic, this year’s program will be slightly different to previous years with the wine media cadet unable to travel internationally, however they will continue to undertake exceptional wine experiences,” Mr Stark said.

The cadetship is sponsored through the Great Wine Capitals initiative funded by the State Government, the South Australian Wine Industry Association and the South Australian Tourism Commission, the University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia.

Applications are open to those with an interest in wine media aged between 25-40. Registrations are open until Monday 16 August 2021.

For more information: https://winecommunicators.com.au/wine-media-cadetship

