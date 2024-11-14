Mornington Peninsula Wine Show winners revealed

The trophy winners. Image courtesy Mornington Peninsula Wine Show

The 2024 Mornington Peninsula Wine Show has unveiled its winners, celebrating the diversity of wine styles and winemaking talent across the region. Held at Montalto on Friday 8 November, the awards lunch spotlighted standout wines from some of its most respected producers.

Highlighting the region’s boutique talent, the coveted Best Small Winemaker Trophy was awarded to Kyberd Estate, led by Peninsula winemaking veteran Michael Kyberd. Open to wineries producing under 20 tonnes, this trophy recognises consistent quality, with Kyberd Estate scoring an average of 91.3 across its entries. This award underscores the value of smaller producers contributing unique character to the regional wine scene.

Following last week’s honour for Paringa Estate founder Lindsay McCall, who received the Legend of the Vine title, Paringa Estate captured three of the eight top trophies at this year’s show. Notable wins included Best White Varietal or Blend for their 2023 Viognier, Best Pinot Noir for the 2022 ‘Estate’ Pinot Noir (winning for a second consecutive year), and Best Red Varietal for the 2023 Shiraz.

Montalto celebrated victory in the sparkling category with their 2017 Cuvee One, a testament to the region’s cool-climate sparkling wine potential. Foxeys Hangout took home the Best Pinot Grigio/Pinot Gris trophy for its 2023 Lee Bros. Pinot Gris. Judging was led by Dan Buckle, who noted the consistent excellence of Port Phillip Estate’s Morillon Chardonnay, which won the Best Chardonnay trophy for the second consecutive year. Pt. Leo Estate captured the Best Rosé trophy.

A key feature of the Mornington Peninsula Wine Show is the Chardonnay and Pinot Noir Provenance Awards, which recognise sustained quality across vintages. Yabby Lake claimed the Chardonnay Provenance trophy for its Single Vineyard Chardonnay, spanning vintages 2023, 2019, and 2017. For the third year in a row, Montalto secured the Pinot Noir Provenance Award with its Pennon Hill Pinot Noir (2023, 2022, and 2017 vintages), with the 2022 vintage previously awarded Best Red Wine at the Sydney Royal and National Wine Shows.

Chief judge Dan Buckle praised the wide array of varietals and styles at this year’s show, noting how the region’s distinct sites and microclimates foster a diversity of wines.

“The Mornington Peninsula is renowned for its exceptional Pinot Noir and Chardonnay,” Buckle stated. “Yet it was exciting to see vibrant sparkling wines, cool-vintage Pinot Gris, and Shiraz, all showcasing the unique character of the region’s individual sites.”

Buckle also emphasised the importance of the Wines of Provenance awards, which celebrate wineries that deliver exceptional quality across multiple vintages.

“Winning in these categories offers consumers confidence in a winery’s dedication to quality and consistency over time,” he said.

This year’s Mornington Peninsula Wine Show Lunch and Trophy Presentation, hosted at the picturesque Tucks and Montalto Restaurant, brought together close to 80 wine producers to celebrate the region’s achievements in winemaking excellence.

