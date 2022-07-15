ADVERTISEMENT

Broke region announces flood appeal

Flooding in the Broke township. Image Liquid Ideas

Following the unprecedented floods in the Broke Fordwich, NSW, wine region, last week, many businesses are preparing to re-open this weekend Friday, 15 – 17 July.

The flood of July 6 was the worst flood in the 198-year history of the village, devastating the township and its people, with over 50 houses having been severely impacted by the disaster.

Local businesses, including winery cellar doors, restaurants and accommodation, are urging people to show support and visit the region this weekend and in coming weeks.

Local winemaker and businessman, Andrew Margan, who with wife Lisa runs Margan Estate, has been severely impacted by the damage and is asking for support.

“The community of Broke, government bodies, and all of the people who have been on the ground helping to try and put our wonderful community back together again can only do so much,” he said.

“We urge people to come and visit the cellar doors and restaurants, buy wines online or in retail outlets.

“We are also asking for donations via our community GOFUND ME with 100 per cent of funds going directly to those left without homes and insurance policies that don’t cover flood damage.”

The Broke Disaster Relief team are working in partnership with Resilience NSW to raise much needed funds for flood affected families.

