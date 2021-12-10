Boutique Melbourne Shiraz takes out top gong at international award

Winemaker Paul Baggio. Image courtesy Roberto Cea

Prolific wine industry consultant Paul Baggio saw success with his new wine label, Concrete & Clay, at the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirit Competition.

Baggio’s winery took home the prize for best Shiraz for the 2019 Reserve Shiraz.

A spokesperson said it was a particularly significant result for the small family-run label based out of metropolitan Melbourne and a testament to the work founder and winemaker Baggio has put into the vines and winemaking process on his 40 acre site.

The Shiraz is limited to 700 bottles and was only available through The Craft & Co.

Baggio embarked on his winemaking career in his early 20’s, working in Italian wineries, and completing studies of winemaking and brewing in Europe and Australia.

Further vintage work continued in South Africa and in the U.S, before then returning to Australia where he has been consulting with wineries ever since.

Baggio said establishing Concrete & Clay was a lifelong dream to expand his generational heritage and express his trans-continental experience to his very own winemaking team back home.

From its home in coastal South East Melbourne, Concrete & Clay sources grapes from its own unique 40 acre estate and also curates fruit from other Victorian regions to craft its wines.

