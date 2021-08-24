BGWA and University of Adelaide sign MOU

A landmark Memorandum of Understanding between the University of Adelaide and Barossa Grape & Wine Association (BGWA) has been signed at The Barossa Cellar.

Supporting the sustainable growth of the Barossa wine industry, the agreement identifies opportunities for collaborative investment and action across three key areas: education, research and industry engagement.

“These areas are equally important in creating wine communities that are resilient and sustainable over time,” said Dr Armando Maria Corsi, Associate Professor of Wine and Business at the University of Adelaide’s Business School.

Across student learning, the partnership will facilitate a more structured and streamlined pathway for student wine internships and research projects within Barossa. It will also support deeper connections between the student base and the wine industry, facilitating more meaningful outcomes for all.

BGWA chief executive James March said, “Commitment to education and lifelong learning is a key tenet of BGWA’s activity. This agreement brings together the best of the University’s world-leading research and innovative thinking with the ready-made approach of BGWA to bring those into action”.

Dr Corsi said, “The education opportunities under this agreement will benefit everyone. Students get to establish closer ties with those in the industry and participate in research projects of real impact”.

“Industry benefits from new perspectives on problems, as well as from graduates who are more attuned to the needs of the wine community.”

“The agreement brings together thought leaders from the world’s leading grape and wine education facility together with those from Australia’s most significant wine region,” said Louisa Rose, chief winemaker of Yalumba and grandmaster of the Barons of Barossa.

“Combining the world-class research and teaching facilities of our Waite campus and wine business programs of Adelaide Business School, the University is equipped to provide a complete grape to glass approach to solving industry problems,” said Vladimir Jiranek, Professor of oenology at the University of Adelaide’s School of Agriculture, Food and Wine.

“We are delighted to form this new partnership with the Barossa Grape & Wine Association and collaborate in new ways to respond to the needs of the wine community,” said University of Adelaide’s deputy vice-chancellor (Research) Professor Anton Middelberg.

Under the agreement, plans include the development of executive short courses, so those already working in the industry such as businesspeople, viticulturists and oenologists can develop new skills to further their businesses and careers.

Mutual collaboration will also allow the leveraging of knowledge with existing and future suppliers, which may assist in research project and grant applications, including the development of externally funded projects.

