Barossa wine auction announces charity partnership with McGrath Foundation ahead of 2019 event

Barossa Grape & Wine Association has announced a partnership with national breast cancer support and education charity, The McGrath Foundation.

The partnership will see Barossa Grape & Wine Association donate a portion of the net proceeds of the 2019 Barossa Wine Auction to the McGrath Foundation to support the placement of Breast Care Nurses in communities across Australia and ongoing efforts to increase breast awareness.

The online and live auctions, which provide avid wine collectors and enthusiasts from across the world an opportunity to expand their cellars with Barossa’s most exclusive and rare wines will occur again in April 2019. Rare verticals and large formats, many of them included in the recently released Langton’s Classification VII, in addition to unique wine and experience packages will likely fetch anywhere from $40 to $60,000.

“We are proud to donate a portion of the net proceeds of the 2019 Barossa Wine Auction to the McGrath Foundation,” stated James March, CEO Barossa Grape & Wine Association.

“Given that it is expected that over 18,200 women and men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in Australia this year, we are confident that these funds will be supporting the women and men and their families when they need it most,” continued March.

Director of marketing and revenue at The McGrath Foundation, Ryan Barlow, said the charity is thrilled to be partnering with the Barossa Wine Auction to raise much needed funds to support McGrath Breast Care Nurses.

Guests attending the live auction travel anywhere from 900m to 9,000kms after purchasing one of the 350 tickets, available at $165 per person. Net proceeds will be directed back into local initiatives and select charitable organisations.

The partnership with McGrath Foundation provides an opportunity for Barossa Grape & Wine Association to broaden the organisation’s philanthropic reach which includes the distribution of net proceeds into the local community supporting the delivery of local Barossa initiatives and charities.

Barossa Wine Auction

What: Auction of the Barossa’s most rare and sought-after wines, direct from winery cellars

When: Online Auction: 5 April to 5 May 2019

Live auction: Friday, 26 April 2019

Where: Live auction and lunch to take place at Lambert Estate

55 Long Gully Rd, Angaston SA 5353, Australia

How: https://www.barossawine.com/wine/barossa-wine-auction/

Online auction opens for bidding from 5 April 2019 www.langtons.com.au

Tickets for the live auction and lunch available for $165 per person: ashleigh@barossa.com