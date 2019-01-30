Barossa brand Saltram celebrates 160 years

In 2019 the premium Barossa producer Saltram is celebrating its 160th anniversary.

It was nearly two centuries ago when William Salter and his son, Edward, discovered Barossa and recognised its immense potential. It was in these prosperous surrounds that the duo set about making wines with a philosophy that remains much the same today – to express the individuality of the vineyards and produce good wines of the full-bodied type.

Today Saltram winemaker, Alex MacKenzie, is actively involved in continuing the standards set by his predecessors and is responsible for maintaining the style of Saltram’s wine collection. MacKenzie, who is the 10th winemaker for the brand, is passionate about continuing the winemaking traditions. “For over 160 years, Saltram has celebrated the heritage and tradition behind the Barossa Valley, making flagship red wines of great style and taste. I feel honoured to be able to continue this legacy, and I want to ensure we continue to produce superb and unique [wine] for years to come,” said Alex.

“The Barossa Valley has remained the heart and soul of the Australian wine industry and at Saltram, we live and breathe the culture of a region that is so rich. With the added benefit of a wide range of mature vineyards, advanced technology and an ever-evolving understanding of winemaking, we can continue to explore different varieties and sub-regions as well as bring new ideas to the Saltram portfolio, which enables us to craft quality Barossa wines,” continued Alex.

To mark this milestone, Saltram will release a rare anniversary edition Tawny and a 2016 Angaston Road single vineyard estate Grown Shiraz.

“To celebrate our 160th, we wanted to release two wines that reflect our consistent winemaking excellence. Given the diverse range of award-winning wines we have produced over the years, we believe these two releases are great examples of where our vines have been planted, where the roots have grown, and what we are focusing on. The future looks bright and it’s an exciting time to be involved with Saltram” he said.