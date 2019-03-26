Banrock Station reveals new look to appeal to socially conscious shoppers

For many years, South Australian winery Banrock Station has appealed to socially conscious shoppers due to its dedication to environmental sustainability. Now Banrock Station has undergone a brand refresh to re-engage consumers with its heritage and purpose in a contemporary and compelling way.

The newly designed packaging gives the brand a more modern look to enhance its wine quality cues and make Banrock Station cask and glass more prominent in-store. Maintaining strong brand recognition and a feeling of authentic ‘craft’ in the final design was critical so shoppers can continue to easily recognise the product on shelf.

There are 3 Million bottles of Banrock Station and 1.5 Million 2L casks sold each year in Australia. Since 1995, the Banrock Station Environmental Trust has re-invested proceeds from these sales into environmental preservation projects.

The new label and pack designs now visually convey this strong commitment to the environment. Each varietal tells a story of a different endangered or rare species that is protected through work on the Banrock Station wetlands.

Commitment to social and environmental responsibility can be a key driver for influencing shopper behaviour. In a 2015 Nielsen Global Corporate Sustainability Report*, 45 per cent of consumers surveyed said it has the power to sway their product purchases.

Andrew Stark, general manager marketing and category, ANZP, said Banrock Station is a truly innovative brand at its heart, both in regards to the wine it produces and its environmental purpose.

“Banrock Station has real environmental credentials which is a unique selling proposition for shoppers. We believe in giving back to the environment and the land that our wine comes from because good wine needs a great environment,” he said.

Banrock Station’s commitment to the environment exceed AUD$6 million to date and goes towards the Banrock Station Wetlands which is an area of International Environmental Significance and is listed as a RAMSAR sight.

This area of preserved natural beauty is what makes the Banrock Station brands and its wine so unique. Since its inception, it has provided a haven for over 17,000 species of flora and fauna. Banrock Station also employs two full-time Rangers who work alongside winegrowers and nature to preserve and protect this internationally recognised area for future generations to enjoy.

The relaunch of Banrock Station will be promoted through in-store support, digital, social, PR and retailer education programs.

* http://www.nielsen.com/ug/en/press-room/2015/consumer-goods-brands-that-demonstrate-commitment-tosustainability-outperform.html