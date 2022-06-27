AWRI launches new arm of its commercial wine, Affinity Labs

Image Courtesy AWRI.

The Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI), the peak research, development and extension organisation for the Australian wine industry, is today launching a new identity for its commercial arm – Affinity Labs.

By differentiating Affinity Labs from AWRI’s research activities, the organisation’s expert knowledge will be applied to support the success of all food and beverage producers. This will allow the AWRI to continue to sustainably support research and services for the Australian grape and wine industry.

Existing customers can expect the same highly respected technical capabilities with a renewed focus on streamlined processes and an improved customer experience.

AWRI’s current services supported by Wine Australia, including the helpdesk, roadshows and library services, will remain free to access for all Australian grape and wine levy payers.

Discussing the launch of Affinity Labs, AWRI managing director, Mark Krstic confirmed that the AWRI would remain focused on the grape and wine industry.

“Delivering cutting-edge research to tackle the challenges and opportunities we currently face and providing valued services to grapegrowers and winemakers,” he said.

“By working with other industries through Affinity Labs, we will improve economies of scale, expand our knowledge and ensure the ongoing sustainability of our world-class research, development and extension activities.”

“Our commercial customers will access services via the independent Affinity Labs website, where new processes will soon simplify sample submission and reporting. Affinity Labs will be a trusted and dependable partner, who can be relied upon to deliver for our customers,” Affinity Labs general manager, Eric Wilkes added.

Affinity Labs will be launched to the public at the WineTech trade exhibition at the Adelaide Convention Centre on Monday, 27 June 2022. Dr Wilkes and the Affinity Labs team will be on WineTech stand 1113 to answer questions throughout the event (27-29 June 2022).

